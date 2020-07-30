STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Downpour inundates low-lying areas, orange alert in N Kerala

The Southwest monsoon has gained strength over the state with a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal bringing in copious rain.

Published: 30th July 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Chennai monsoon

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest monsoon has gained strength over the state with a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal bringing in copious rain. Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind has inundated low-lying areas. Orange alert has been sounded in five northern districts. In the 24 hours leading to Wednesday morning, Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall of 20cm, followed by Alappuzha (18cm) and Kochi airport (15cm). In the next 12 hours, Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded the highest rainfall of 14cm.

Heavy downpour caused a landslip on the railway track between Kottayam and Chingavanam in the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section, forcing the authorities to cancel the Venad Special Express and to divert the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Special via Alappuzha. No casualty was reported and resources were mobilised immediately for track restoration. Despite adverse conditions, the removal of heavy boulders and mud from the track and the restoration of the Electric Traction Overhead Equipment at the landslip site is progressing in full swing, the Railways said. Heavy rain has also forced the authorities to open four shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram, raising the water level in the Karamana river and triggering fear among people living along its banks. 

Orange alert in five districts

 The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that as many as eight irrigation dams have been releasing water from reservoirs in a controlled manner. According to weathermen, inclement weather is likely to continue on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has sounded orange alerts in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. “An anti-cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal has triggered the rain in Kerala.

It will subside by Friday morning. But inclement weather is expected to hit the state again in the first and second weeks of August as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the first week of August,” said a weather expert.  KSDMA said that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) – pre-positioned in Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad – have been asked to remain alert. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala monsoon
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp