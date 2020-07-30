Downpour inundates low-lying areas, orange alert in N Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest monsoon has gained strength over the state with a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal bringing in copious rain. Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind has inundated low-lying areas. Orange alert has been sounded in five northern districts. In the 24 hours leading to Wednesday morning, Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall of 20cm, followed by Alappuzha (18cm) and Kochi airport (15cm). In the next 12 hours, Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded the highest rainfall of 14cm.

Heavy downpour caused a landslip on the railway track between Kottayam and Chingavanam in the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section, forcing the authorities to cancel the Venad Special Express and to divert the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Special via Alappuzha. No casualty was reported and resources were mobilised immediately for track restoration. Despite adverse conditions, the removal of heavy boulders and mud from the track and the restoration of the Electric Traction Overhead Equipment at the landslip site is progressing in full swing, the Railways said. Heavy rain has also forced the authorities to open four shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram, raising the water level in the Karamana river and triggering fear among people living along its banks.

Orange alert in five districts



The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that as many as eight irrigation dams have been releasing water from reservoirs in a controlled manner. According to weathermen, inclement weather is likely to continue on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has sounded orange alerts in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. “An anti-cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal has triggered the rain in Kerala.

It will subside by Friday morning. But inclement weather is expected to hit the state again in the first and second weeks of August as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the first week of August,” said a weather expert. KSDMA said that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) – pre-positioned in Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad – have been asked to remain alert. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.