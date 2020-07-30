Fever kills scores in Kerala every year, but such deaths go unreported

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While the focus is on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the fact is that a sizeable number of people die in the state due to fever.

According to official statistics, the state has recorded 234 fever deaths in the past five years, including 51 last year. Experts say that the number of deaths due to fever will be much higher and “scary” than the official figures as most fever deaths go unreported.

According to sources, deaths due to pneumonia, meningitis, urinary tract infection with sepsis, and other notifiable diseases are included in the fever deaths. In 2018 and 2017, 63 and 76 fever deaths were reported, respectively, in the state.

“Fever is the most dangerous because it does not reveal the disease, it is only a symptom that can lead to something major at times. Fever is a symptom of over 1,000 diseases and, therefore, it is very important that the fever is kept in check if one gets it. If we look at the fever death cases in all age groups, from babies to elderly, the number would be a scary one. The fever death cases in private hospitals are not included in the official statistics, so the real number would be twice the official figure,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert.

However, Dr Anup said to see the impact of COVID, parameters including hospitalisation due to fever, hospitalisation due to acute respiratory infection (ARI), deaths among ARI admissions, ICU occupancy, and ICU admissions with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and ARI have been included.

“The worry is that though the cases are rising, hospital admissions due to these difficulties are not rising or it does not reveal an alarming situation. It is likely to go up in the next two weeks,” said Dr Anup.

“A sizeable number of death of newborns due to neonatal infections, especially in preterm babies, occur in the state. Some get reported, but many do not. Before COVID too, deaths due to fever had happened but those went unnoticed. Even when it comes to elderly people, many, including those with comorbidities, die due to pneumonia during their last stage of treatment. The number might go over 200 if we look at such cases in the state,” said Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.