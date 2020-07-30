STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case: In jolt to probe, Customs officer transferred to Nagpur

Aniesh had landed in a controversy when he told the media that no one from the Chief Minister's office called the Customs to release the baggage containing the gold which was seized

Published: 30th July 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a blow to the Customs probe of the smuggling of gold via diplomatic baggage, Joint Commissioner Aniesh P Rajan has been transferred to Nagpur.

Aniesh had landed in a controversy when he told the media that no one from the Chief Minister's office called the Customs to release the baggage containing the gold, which was seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The copy of the transfer copy accessed by The New Indian Express did not state any reasons for the decision. The order by the Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs was signed by Under Secretary S A Ansari. It is directed that the officer should join Nagpur CGST and CX Zone on August 10.

Aniesh was serving as Joint Commissioner of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) for the past four years. Interestingly, in two places of the order, Aneish was addressed as her and she.

While getting into a lift at the Customs office, reporters had asked whether there was any call from the CM's office to release the baggage. To which he replied, "We did not get any calls."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referred to his statement in his daily press conference claiming that Customs has already said there was no intervention from the CM's office.

However, BJP and Congress leaders labelled Aniesh a pro-Left officer, citing his Facebook post about the good work of the LDF government during the COVID-19 pandemic. His family also followed the Left ideology and took part in CPM campaigns including the government's human chain programme.

Customs sources said the transfer of Aneish has had an impact on the investigating team probing the gold smuggling. Aneish was initially supervising the case but was not involved after the controversy.

Some of the Customs officials cited politics for transferring him to Nagpur. "The transfer is a psychological jolt to the officers probing the case. We were expecting some action after the entire probe is over. However, such unnecessary transfer in the middle of the probe could have been avoided. We feel the transfer to Nagpur is deliberate as some labelled him a Leftist officer. He never showed any political leanings in his work," an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case Aniesh P Rajan
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp