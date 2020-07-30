Poet Louis Peter no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Poet Louis Peter, who was fondly called Louis Pappan among the new generation poetry lovers, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 58. He was under treatment for various ailments at a private hospital at Kothamangalam. A former employee of Federal Bank, Louis was a native of Vengoor near Perumbavoor.



It was in 1986 that Louis wrote his first poem.

Then he took a long break from poetry, before coming up with his next poem in 2006. Louis was also a regular presence in almost all editions of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). He was very active on social media. His first book, a collection of poems, was published in 2017. He is survived by wife Dolly and children Dileep and Deepu. His life was documented by Bibin Polookkara through a documentary titled Murivetta Nakshathram.