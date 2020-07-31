Actor Anil Murali no more, cremation in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Anil Murali, whose rugged looks and unmistakable talent pitchforked him into the top league of villains and character actors in Malayalam movies, passed away here on Thursday. He was 51. The actor was undergoing treatment for liver ailment.

Anil had forayed into showbiz through television serials – in which he mostly depicted the role of a stubborn character – in the early 90s. He graduated to Mollywood when Vinayan cast him in his Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha. But it was Daivathinte Vikruthikal (1992), helmed by the late Lenin Rajendran, which provided Anil his big break. The character of Thampan – in Anil Babu’s Valkkanadi (2002) – which was essayed by Anil memorably, made everyone take note of his talent. This led to more and more filmmakers queuing up with supporting and villain roles for him.

His other notable movies, include Lion, Baba Kalyani, Run Baby Run, Pokkiri Raja, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Amen, KL-10, Puthen Panam, Iyyobinte Pusthakam, Hero and Joseph. The Tovino Thomas starrer Forensic, released before the lockdown was his last movie. He has also played major characters in Tamil and Telugu movies. In all, Anil has acted in nearly 200 movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

His mortal remains, which were taken to his native Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, will be cremated at the Shanthikavadam in Thycaud at 9am on Friday.

CM mourns death

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the actor Anil Murali. “Anil was successful in portraying small and big roles in nearly 200 movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. His characters with a sort of ‘serious touch’ were a treat to watch,” said the CM.