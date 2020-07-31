Copra merchant dies of COVID-19 in Kerala's Kasargod, ninth virus-related death in district
The deceased's son had attended a wedding at Kaikkottukadav on July 8, which has turned out to be a cluster with 14 cases.
KASARAGOD: KP Abdul Rahman, a copra merchant at Kaikkottukadav in Trikaripur panchayat, has died of COVID-19. He was 69. Four employees of his shop have also tested positive for COVID, said health officials.
Rahman's son had attended a wedding at Kaikkottukadav on July 8. On July 29, the wedding was declared a COVID cluster, with 14 persons linked to the event testing positive for the new coronavirus. Kasaragod has reported 11 COVID clusters, four of them are either wedding or funeral clusters.
Though Rahman's is the ninth COVID death in the district, this is the first from a cluster. After the wedding on July 8, the groom's father tested positive on July 14 when he was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur with symptoms.
Later, several persons related to the family tested positive for COVID-19. KP Abdul Rahman was also admitted to Kannur hospital and the Kaikkottukadav ward member V Kunhibava had said his condition was serious. He died on late Thursday night.
Health officials said they were awaiting the COVID results of 36 more persons linked to the Trikaripur cluster. Abdul Rahman is survived by wife Nafeesa, children Noushad, Shuhaib, and Maimoona.
Wedding/ Funeral clusters
Kasaragod has reported three more wedding or funeral clusters with at least 122 positive cases.
A funeral in Cherkala contributed to 49 cases; another 49 cases were reported from a wedding cluster in the same panchayat.
Twenty-four persons linked to an engagement and a funeral of the same extended family in Chemnad tested positive for COVID.
The Trikaripur's wedding cluster with 14 cases is the fourth.
To be sure, 12 clusters were reported in the district. One, a pathology lab in Manjeshwar, has been contained.