Customs to approach MEA for questioning diplomat

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case of gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel, continues to reiterate the involvement of former UAE Consulate charge d’affaires Rashed Alshemeili in the incident. The Customs Department will approach the Ministry of External Affairs for access to Alshemeili who has already left India.Swapna and Sandeep Nair are in the custody of Customs now.

According to sources, Swapna maintains that the smuggling was carried out with the assistance of Alshemeili. They had paid Alshemeili money in dollars whenever the consignment addressed to him got cleared from the airport.

“Alshemeili is a crucial figure in the case. During interrogation, Swapna, Sandeep, Sarith P S and K T Rameez still point to Alshemeili’s involvement. There were frequent calls between Swapna and Alshemeili whenever gold consignments reached the airport,” said a Customs officer.

We will try to get access to him. We will approach the Ministry of External Affairs with a request. However, it will be for the UAE to decide. We will complete all formalities from our side as his version is

crucial in the case,” the officer added.

When the gold was seized, Rashed told the Customs that he was unaware of the gold in the consignment and refused to claim it, saying he had ordered for only nine food items. He said Sarith, the first accused, used to handle the consignments for him.

The Customs probe has found out that Swapna and Sandeep had travelled to Dubai around six times in the last one year. The investigation team claims that the two had met Kaipamangalam native Faisal Fareed and Rameez of Malappuram in Dubai. Rameez who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the smuggling was arrested by the Customs.

“Swapna and Sandeep travelled to Dubai frequently. Rameez used to stay in Dubai. These accused persons have met with each other there. We suspect that these meetings were part of hatching the conspiracy to smuggle gold,” the source said. The Customs has received a non-bailable arrest warrant (NBW) against Faisal Fareed and Rabins Hameed of Muvattupuzha.

“The warrant, passport details and their photographs have been dispatched to the Ministry of External Affairs. We are also completing procedures for approaching the Interpol for issuing a red notice against the duo,” an official said.

Customs officer transferred

Customs Joint Commissioner Aniesh P Rajan, who landed in controversy for his comments immediately after the seizure of smuggled gold, has been transferred to Nagpur. Aniesh has to report for duty on August 10