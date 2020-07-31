Inmates to run fuel filling stations in jails

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department has created history of sorts as it joined hands with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to roll out fuel filling outlets in its four prisons where reformed inmates will be deployed as attendants.Named ‘Freedom Fuel Filling Station’, the outlets were set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Kannur Central Prisons and Open Prison in Cheemeni. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fuel outlets through video conferencing. This is the first time that a government department has started fuel stations.

The prisons department’s initiative was inspired by similar successful projects in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Rishi Raj Singh, Director General of Prisons, said unlike other south Indian states Kerala will deploy inmates who are serving sentences.

“Each pump will have 15 prisoners as employees. In other states, those who had completed their prison term were roped in as staff, but in Kerala we are using inmates. This will be an effective and futuristic step in correction and rehabilitation of prisoners,” Singh said.

The outlets were built with an investment of Rs 9.8 crore of which Rs 9.5 crore came from IOC and the rest from the prison department.