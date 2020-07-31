Latin Catholic Church conducts third cremation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state witnessed another cremation being conducted by a Christian church on Thursday. The body of 91-year-old Kalappurackal Lucy who died of Covid-19 was consigned to flames at St Michael’s Church cemetery at Chembumukku in Ernakulam. She was an inmate of Karunalayam.

With this, the number of cremations done by the Latin Catholic Church reached three. Two persons who died of Covid were cremated at the cemeteries of their parishes in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

According to Fr Sojan Maliekkal, spokesperson, Archdiocese of Verapoly, the decision to cremate the body was taken after it was found that digging a burial pit as per the Covid protocol was not practical.

“There were some technical problems,” he said. “A mobile crematorium was brought into the cemetery and the body was cremated and ash interred in the cemetery as per the funeral rites of the Church,” said Fr Sojan.