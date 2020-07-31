STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No HC breather for US citizen, Centre to take call on his petition

However, there is no place for sentiments in law. Johnny will have no other option but to return to the US.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

74-year-old US citizen Johnny Paul Pierce

74-year-old US citizen Johnny Paul Pierce

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lush green scenery and pristine backwaters made Johnny Paul Pierce, a 74-year-old US national, fall in love with Kerala so deeply that he moved the High Court seeking to convert his visa for allowing him to spend the rest of his days here.

However, there is no place for sentiments in law. Johnny will have no other option but to return to the US. Disposing of Johnny’s petition seeking a directive to convert his tourist visa to a business visa without him leaving the country, Justice C S Dias said while his love for India might be heartening, his plea to stay back cannot be accepted as it was the discretion of the Centre.

TNIE on July 7 had published the story of Pierce who said he wanted to stay back in Kerala as it was one of the safest places in the world in these Covid times. The judge said the court also could not accept the petitioner’s argument which termed irrational the Centre’s insistence on him leaving India after a continuous stay of 180 days here despite holding a tourist visa having a five-year validity.

“The petitioner does not have a case that there is an infraction of Article 21 of the Constitution. Therefore, his plea that he may be permitted to stay for another six months and his visa may be converted from tourist visa to business visa without leaving the country cannot be entertained by the court,” the judge observed.

The court said the granting and extension of visas to foreign nationals fell under the domain of the Government of India to ensure sovereignty and national security, which was paramount.Considering the pandemic and non-resumption of international flights, the court directed the Commissioner of Immigration to consider Johhny’s representation and dispose it of as early as possible. The Supreme Court had held that a foreign national does not have the right to reside and settle in India, as enshrined under Article 19(1)(e) of the Constitution.

Suvin R Menon, counsel for the Centre, submitted that the Union Government has decided to extend the visa period of foreign nationals stranded in India on requests made online, until international flight operations from India resume. Johnny said he sees business prospects in Kochi and would desire to continue here. He said over 1 lakh people have died of Covid in the US against around 70 in Kerala. At age 74, he feels safer in Kerala than the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Johnny Paul Pierce US citizen Kerala
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp