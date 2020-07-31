Rain subsides, may gain strength on Friday again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after downpour, the rain has almost subsided with no part of the state experiencing any significant rainfall in the past 12 hours that ended at 5.30pm on Thursday.But Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall of 19cm in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30am on Thursday followed by Ernakulam 18, Kannur 16, and Vellanikkara in Thrissur 15.

However, the weather models issued by India Meteorological Department have sounded an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts on Friday warning heavy to very heavy rain. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast.

During his press briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has directed the state Disaster Management Authority to take necessary precautions.