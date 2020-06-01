DGP Jacob Thomas spends night in office on last day of service
Despite it being a holiday, DGP Jacob Thomas spent his last day of administrative service as the managing director of the Metal Industries in Shoranur on Sunday.
Published: 01st June 2020 03:43 AM | Last Updated: 01st June 2020 03:43 AM | A+A A-
PALAKKAD: Despite it being a holiday, DGP Jacob Thomas spent his last day of administrative service as the managing director of the Metal Industries in Shoranur on Sunday.
He had slept in his office overnight, with the early morning images he shared on social media going viral. He had lunch with a few staff members and left the unit by 4pm.
Earlier, Jacob Thomas had said that he would chalk out his next course of action, including a political analysis, as part of his academic research activities.
Many construed it as an inkling of his political plans, particularly as he was rumoured to have been in the fray during the last Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Chalakudy.
The government, however, did not accept his request for voluntary retirement.