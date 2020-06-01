DGP Jacob Thomas spends night in office on last day of service

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Despite it being a holiday, DGP Jacob Thomas spent his last day of administrative service as the managing director of the Metal Industries in Shoranur on Sunday.

A visitor requests DGP Jacob Thomas

for a selfie on Sunday, his last day of

service as the managing director of

Metal Industries in Shoranur

He had slept in his office overnight, with the early morning images he shared on social media going viral. He had lunch with a few staff members and left the unit by 4pm.

Earlier, Jacob Thomas had said that he would chalk out his next course of action, including a political analysis, as part of his academic research activities.

Many construed it as an inkling of his political plans, particularly as he was rumoured to have been in the fray during the last Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Chalakudy.

The government, however, did not accept his request for voluntary retirement.