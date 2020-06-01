Kerala girl appears for plus two examination with help of SWTD

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is receiving applauds for operating a service only to transport a girl student to the examination hall and back during the Covid time.

The department operated a passenger boat for plus two student Sandra Babu with five crew members from MN Block, a reclaimed waterlogged island village of Kuttanad to Kottayam where her school is situated.

Sabu, who a plus two student of SNDP Higher Secondary School Kanjiram in Kottayam, travelled in the boat to reach the school and back. The SWTD operated the 70 seater boat only for the girl to attend her the for two days on May 29 and 30.

SWTD officials said that the boat started its journey from Kottayam station to MN Block at 11.30 am and plied all the way to Kanjiram, dropping her at the jetty in front of the SNDP Higher Secondary School around 12 noon. The boat waited for her till she finished her exam and dropped back her home, officials said.

“The mercy of the department minister and SWTD director Shaji V Nair was helped to continue my studies,” said Sandra. “My parents had contacted the department with the help of some social workers and the SWTD allowed to operate the service which was a great help to me and my poor family,” she said.

SWTD director Shaji V Nair said the government and minister gave full support for operating the service. Sandra was charged only Rs 18 for single-day journey, Shaji said.