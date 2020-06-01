Kerala govt wins plaudits for running 70-seater boat to ferry lone girl to exam hall and back

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Plaudits are pouring in for the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) for running a service to ferry a girl student to her examination hall and back in COVID-19 times.

The department operated a passenger boat with five crew members from MN Block, a reclaimed waterlogged island village of Kuttanad, to Kottayam where Sandra Sabu's school is situated.

Sandra is a plus two student of SNDP Higher Secondary School Kanjiram in Kottayam. The SWTD operated the 70-seater boat just for the girl to reach the exam centre on two days -- May 29 and 30.

SWTD officials said the boat started its journey from Kottayam station to MN Block at 11.30 am and plied all the way to Kanjiram, dropping her at the jetty in front of the SNDP Higher Secondary School around noon. The boat waited for her till she finished her exam and dropped her home, officials said.

“The department minister and SWTD director Shaji V Nair helped me write the exams,” said Sandra. “My parents had contacted the department with the help of some social workers. The SWTD minister allowed the boat to operate the service, which was a great help to me and my family,” she said.

SWTD director Shaji V Nair said the government and minister gave full support for operating the service.

Sandra was charged only Rs 18 for a single day's journey, Shaji said.