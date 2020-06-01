Locals, kin quizzed in Uthra murder case 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: With the Punalur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court extending the police custody of Suraj and Suresh -- accused in the Uthra snakebite murder case -- by five days, the investigative team is striving to collect the maximum possible scientific evidence in the case.

On Sunday, the investigating team visited the victim’s house in Anchal to record the statements of her family members and neighbors. “The team checked the area of the victim’s house and its surroundings, asking local people whether they have seen snakes there before,” said Crime Branch DySP A Ashokan.

The police are also awaiting the chemical and forensic results, including the postmortem report of the snake carcass, for further clarifications on various statements given by Sooraj — Uthra’s husband.

The investigating officer said, though they have confirmed that Sooraj had visited the bank and opened their joint locker to withdraw her gold, it is yet to be ascertained how much gold was taken. The officer also said Sooraj has denied taking an insurance policy in his wife’s name.