Long-distance trains resume from today in Kerala

The Railway Board has approved the elimination of some stoppages for special trains due to the pandemic. The state government had demanded stops in limited number of stations. 

Published: 01st June 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: As the Railways resumes its long-distance services partially from Monday -- 200 special trains to run across the country and more than 1.45 lakh passengers expected to travel on day one -- the number of stops in Kerala will be limited, as demanded by the state government. The Railway Board has approved the elimination of some stoppages for special trains due to the pandemic. The state government had demanded stops in limited number of stations. 

Under the plan, the Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily special train (Train No. 02617) and its pairing train (Train No. 02618) will not stop at Aluva, Pattambi, Kuttippuram, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Feroke, Koyilandi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Payangadi, Payyannur, Nileshwar and Kanhangad. “The stoppages have been revised according to the suggestions made by the state government,” officials said. 

Similarly, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train (Train No.06345)and its pairing train (Train No.06346) will not stop at Varkala-Sivagiri, Karunagapally, Kayamkulam, Haripad, Ambalapuzha, Cherthala, Aluva, Divine Nagar, Kuttippuram, Parappanangadi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannapuram, Payyannur, Charvattur and Kanhangad. There will be no unreserved coaches in the train. Normal class fare will be charged and for reserved GS coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare for reserved trains shall be charged and seat will be provided to all.

Precautions for passengers 

  • All passengers must wear face covers/masks 
  • Passengers shall reach the station 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening 
  •  Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel
  • Passengers shall observe social distancing
  • Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel
  •  All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application

