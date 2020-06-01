Long-distance trains resume from today in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: As the Railways resumes its long-distance services partially from Monday -- 200 special trains to run across the country and more than 1.45 lakh passengers expected to travel on day one -- the number of stops in Kerala will be limited, as demanded by the state government. The Railway Board has approved the elimination of some stoppages for special trains due to the pandemic. The state government had demanded stops in limited number of stations.

Under the plan, the Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily special train (Train No. 02617) and its pairing train (Train No. 02618) will not stop at Aluva, Pattambi, Kuttippuram, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Feroke, Koyilandi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Payangadi, Payyannur, Nileshwar and Kanhangad. “The stoppages have been revised according to the suggestions made by the state government,” officials said.

Similarly, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train (Train No.06345)and its pairing train (Train No.06346) will not stop at Varkala-Sivagiri, Karunagapally, Kayamkulam, Haripad, Ambalapuzha, Cherthala, Aluva, Divine Nagar, Kuttippuram, Parappanangadi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannapuram, Payyannur, Charvattur and Kanhangad. There will be no unreserved coaches in the train. Normal class fare will be charged and for reserved GS coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare for reserved trains shall be charged and seat will be provided to all.

Precautions for passengers