STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Monsoon keeps its promise, sets in over Kerala exactly on June 1

In 2019, the monsoon had hit Kerala on June 8, a week after the normal onset date.

Published: 01st June 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

kerala monsoon

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest Monsoon also called Edavapathi in local parlance has arrived over Kerala, exactly on the normal onset date of June 1, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There has been good pre-monsoon rainfall across the state over the past few days and other criteria required to announce the arrival of monsoon have been met, said the IMD.

The state has been experiencing heavy spells of rain owing to low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea. The low pressure is set to turn into a depression and then into a cyclone called Nisarga which is very likely to move northwards and reach the north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3. The cyclonic disturbance over the Arabian Sea has made the conditions favourable for the arrival of the monsoon.

Earlier, the IMD announced that the monsoon would arrive in the state by June 5 with a model error of plus or minus four days. However, the weather agency revised its prediction after the formation of a cyclonic disturbance saying that the arrival of the monsoon would be advanced to June 1.

In 2019, the monsoon had hit Kerala on June 8, a week after the normal onset date. The weather models issued by the IMD also sounded a yellow alert in nine districts warning of heavy rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest monsoon Kerala monsoon
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp