Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala among 19 booked for protest event violating social distancing norms

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Ambalappuzha police have registered a case against Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and 19 other Congress workers for violating social distancing norms while attending a protest programme against mineral sand mining at Thottappally.

Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday visited Thottappally estuary and the venue of the Congress’ relay satyagraha held in protest against mineral sand mining. Chennithala reached there along with KPCC general secretary A A Shukkur, DCC president M Liju, former MLA Babu Prasad and other party leaders. Ambalappuzha circle inspector T Manoj said the case had been registered for violating social distancing norms.