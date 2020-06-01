STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Riyadh-returnee dies in Kozhikode, 10th coronavirus victim in Kerala

The state recorded its 10th Covid-19 death on Sunday with a 55-year-old woman succumbing to the virus at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

(Image used for representation) An MCH official coming out of the ambulance which carried a patient to the general hospital in Kochi.(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state recorded its 10th Covid-19 death on Sunday with a 55-year-old woman succumbing to the virus at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. A native of Mavoor, Sulaikha had returned from Riyadh on May 25. Suffering from high blood pressure, she was prone to seizures and was admitted to the MCH on May 28. She suffered a cardiac arrest by 7.05 pm. Despite all attempts, she could not be revived and breathed her last at 7.20 pm. Her husband has also tested positive.

Exemption for patient: Health min seeks report
T’Puram: Following reports of a shocking lapse allegedly on the part of authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital here, in which a person who had arrived from abroad was allowed to go home after his swab samples were collected, Health Minister K K Shailaja sought a report from MCH superintendent M S Sharmad.

