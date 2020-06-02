STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aged couple suffers attack; woman dies en route to hospital

An elderly couple was on Monday evening brutally attacked by unidentified assailants at their house near Kottayam town.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:50 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: An elderly couple was on Monday evening brutally attacked by unidentified assailants at their house near Kottayam town. The 60-year-old woman, who was grievously injured, died en route to hospital. The deceased is Sheeba while her husband Abdul Sali, 65, of ‘Shani’, Parappadam, was admitted to the Government MCH with serious injuries. Though preliminary investigation indicated that the couple was attacked during a burglary attempt, police are clueless on the identity of the assailants.

Officers said the incident took place at Parappadam near Thazhathangady where the couple was staying alone. The incident came to light around 4.30pm, when the couple’s daughter, who is working abroad, sought the help of a relative to contact her parents after failing to get them on their mobile.

On reaching the house, the relative found them lying in the main hall in a pool of blood. Though neighbours were immediately alerted, no one dared to enter the house as the smell of LPG emanated from there. The police said the couple was hit on the head with a blunt object and their hands were tied. Iron rods were fixed to their hands and they were electrocuted as well. The rescue operation began only after cutting off the power supply to the house. 

