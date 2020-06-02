Firing: Seized firearms sent for forensic examination

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have seized firearms belonging to a Nagaroor-based family after two men in the locality alleged that they had been shot at by one of the family members on Sunday evening. The armaments, including an air gun, rifle, revolver and pistol, were seized from the house of the accused and sent for forensic examination.

Maneesh and Udayakumar belonging to the region were allegedly shot at by Arjun whose father Vijaykumar is a major landowner in Nagaroor. Officers said Vijayakumar and his family members were returning home in their vehicle when they had a tiff with Maneesh and Udayakumar at Gatemukku near Nagaroor.According to Nagaroor police, Arjun had used the air gun with the intention of scaring the duo away. But it didn’t have any pellets.