STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Firing: Seized firearms sent for forensic examination

 Maneesh and Udayakumar belonging to the region were allegedly shot at by Arjun whose father Vijaykumar is a major landowner in Nagaroor.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have seized firearms belonging to a Nagaroor-based family after two men in the locality alleged that they had been shot at by one of the family members on Sunday evening. The armaments, including an air gun, rifle, revolver and pistol, were seized from the house of the accused and sent for forensic examination.

 Maneesh and Udayakumar belonging to the region were allegedly shot at by Arjun whose father Vijaykumar is a major landowner in Nagaroor. Officers said Vijayakumar and his family members were returning home in their vehicle when they had a tiff with Maneesh and Udayakumar at Gatemukku near Nagaroor.According to Nagaroor police, Arjun had used the air gun with the intention of scaring  the duo away. But it didn’t have any pellets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp