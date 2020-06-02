STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala; Orange alert in four districts on day-2 of monsoon

Vatakara in Kozhikode district received 19 cm rainfall in the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Tuesday, an IMD bulletin said.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rain

Vatakara in Kozhikode district received 19 cm rainfall in the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, a day after the South West Monsoon set in, while an Orange alert has been sounded for four districts, including the state capital where several low lying areas were waterlogged.

Three northern districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are the others brought under Orange alert -- warning of heavy rainfall ranging from 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm to very heavy rainfall of 11.5 cm to 20.4 cm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) has been issued to seven districts on Tuesday.

The South West Monsoon, which marks the commencement of the four-month-long rainy season in the country, hit the Kerala coast on June 1, its normal onset date, triggering downpour in several parts of the state, which was battered by rain fury in the past two years that claimed several lives and caused extensive damage.

Vatakara in Kozhikode district received 19 cm rainfall in the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Tuesday, an IMD bulletin said.

It was followed by Kannur 12.97 cm, Thiruvananthapuram 11.3 cm rains, Thiruvananthapuram airport 13.1 cm and Alappuzha recorded 4.4 cm.

The state capital and nearby areas have received heavy rains last night and this morning and many low lying areas have come under sheets of water.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into South Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and along Kerala coast in the next 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala climate
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp