KSFE to give subsidy for TVs at learning centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the new academic year launched online, the state government has come up with measures to ensure that all students get an opportunity to attend online classes. The government will launch neighbourhood learning centres for the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) will sponsor these neighbourhood learning centres with television sets.

The KSFE will provide 75 per cent of the money for buying the TV sets as subsidy. The funds for the same would be gathered from the employees’ contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, said Pinarayi. The remaining 25 per cent and other expenditure in setting up the learning centres should be met by the local bodies or other sponsors.

The KSFE is also devising a scheme to buy laptops through Kudumbashree. Meanwhile, Online classes have started in the higher education sector too. Online classes will be taken by teachers, as per the academic calendar. There will be live classes also. The principals have been directed to find suitable facilities to provide online classes to students who don’t have these facilities.