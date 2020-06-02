Priority for anti-Covid fight: Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People should join hands with the government in the fight against Covid-19, said Vishwas Mehta, who took over charge as the state’s 46th Chief Secretary on Monday. “When more people return to the state following relaxations in lockdown, each one us should take utmost care to prevent the spread of the virus.

Till preventive medicines or vaccines are invented, we cannot sit idle,” he said. Mehta said he would continue the efforts to complete various projects initiated by the state government. Mehta came to the office at 9.35am with wife Preethi Mehta to assume charge. Additional Chief Secretaries T K Jose, Asha Thomas, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena, State Police Chief Loknath Behera and secretaries of different departments were also present.