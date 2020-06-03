After 27 long years, 'irreplaceable' Dr Kuriakose bids adieu to Kozhikode Medical College

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Shouldering all responsibilities and executing them with utmost commitment but without seeking accolades are qualities which few possess nowadays. Dr K M Kuriakose, the HoD of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery and superintendent of the super specialty block of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (KMCH), is among that rare breed.

After serving 27 long years at KMCH, Dr Kuriakose is shifting to Kannur government medical college as its Principal. Kuriakose is among the surgeons who has conducted the maximum number of bypass surgeries in the state. He was in the forefront while dealing with Nipah and again with COVID-19 at KMCH.

"One of my hands is gone," was the response of KMCH Principal Dr V R Rajendran to the transfer of Kuriakose. "He was with us during all the major and minor occasions, giving his cent percent," says Dr Rajendran.

Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) Superintendent Dr C Sreekumar said he's a physician who treats his patients like his own children. "He is a workaholic as well as a fine human being. An irreplaceable man. I had the privilege to work with him for two decades," he said.

Dr V K Shameer, Assistant Professor in the general medicine department, said Dr Kuriakose was the key man who planned and set up isolation blocks during the Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks. "He knew the entire geography and every nook and corner of KMCH. In planning and executing the isolation block, wards, ICU and operation theatre during these outbreaks, Kuriakose sir's role was unparalleled," he remarked. Dr Kuriakose obtained his MBBS, MS and MCH degrees from Kozhikode Medical College.

"It's all teamwork"

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Kuriakose said all the plaudits showered upon him had to be shared with his colleagues and other department staff. "Whatever was achieved happened through well-oiled teamwork. My only regret is that a full-fledged surgery care for newborns having cardiac issues has not been developed at KMCH, though we have started it," he said. He will join Kannur Medical College on June 3.

The senior staff and administrative officials of KMCH gave a farewell to Dr Kuriakose on Tuesday, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Besides the Principal, Vice Principal Dr Prathap Somnath and Superintendent Dr K G Sajeet Kumar among others took part.