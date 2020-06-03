STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight trolls who harassed teachers identified

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cyber cell has identified as many as eight people who allegedly posted derogatory comments and tweaked images of female teachers, whose online classes were telecast on the government-run channel Kite Victers a day ago.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the channel officials, a case was registered by Cyber Crime police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Within hours of the programme being aired, the teachers were subjected to abusive comments and dirty trolls, which were later circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp.

The culprits also created fake Instagram accounts under the names of these teachers, which were soon flooded with abusive comments. Headquarters ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the nodal officer of Cyberdome, said around eight people who abused the teachers online have been identified, while efforts are on to trace the rest.

“We will track down the others very soon. The culprits have committed a cybercrime and they will be strongly dealt with. Now that e-learning is becoming the norm, we want to send a strong signal that such online abusers won’t be spared,” he said.

He added that the police are well equipped to track them down in a short time. The Cyberdome, meanwhile, is planning to provide more cyber safety guidelines to students, teachers and parents regarding the safe use of cyberspace for learning.

As e-learning is the new norm, police officials felt it was imperative that the online users should know the threats associated with it and the ways to counter it. Manoj said the police’s ‘KIDSGLOVE’ portal can be a better platform for the public to understand the threats lurking in cyberspace, and get used to tools that could help them stay safe.

