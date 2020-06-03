Kerala government orders probe into pregnant elephant's death

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team has been sent to probe the brutal killing of a pregnant wild elephant in theMannarkadForest division in Palakkad district last month.

The elephant had consumed a pineapple filled with explosives which exploded in the animal's mouth when it chomped on it.

A preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident and the police have been directed to take stringent action against those responsiblefor the act, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

A wildlife crime investigation team from Kozhikode has been dispatched to the place of the incident for further investigation,he said.

Police have been instructed to take strict action against the culprits, he said.