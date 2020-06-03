STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC inter-district services from Wednesday

The KSRTC will restart inter-district service from Wednesday following a government nod, though private bus operators decided not to operate without fare revision.

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

File photot of a woman covering her toddler’s face after coming out of a KSRTC bus on Kozhikode railway station premises, before boarding a special train to Jharkhand (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will restart inter-district service from Wednesday following a government nod, though private bus operators decided not to operate without fare revision. The service will be limited to the neighbouring districts and will be available from 5am to 9pm. There would be no change in the fare structure, though RTC and private bus operators suggested a 50 per cent hike.

“There will be no stops at the containment zone and the Covid-19 protocol will be strictly followed,” said Transport Minister AK Saseendran. Private bus operators are unhappy as the government did not heed to the demand for fare hike.

“There are restrictions on number of passengers allowed. Hence, it will not be viable to start service without a fare hike,” said Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation president M B Sathyan.

However, the transport minister said the demand for a fare hike was being scrutinised by Justice Ramachandran Committee and hence he could not make a sudden announcement. Meanwhile, trade unions in the KSRTC has demanded better safety measures. “The management has not even arranged sufficient masks and sanitisers for the employees,” said MG Rahul, general secretary, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp