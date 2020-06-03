KSRTC inter-district services from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will restart inter-district service from Wednesday following a government nod, though private bus operators decided not to operate without fare revision. The service will be limited to the neighbouring districts and will be available from 5am to 9pm. There would be no change in the fare structure, though RTC and private bus operators suggested a 50 per cent hike.

“There will be no stops at the containment zone and the Covid-19 protocol will be strictly followed,” said Transport Minister AK Saseendran. Private bus operators are unhappy as the government did not heed to the demand for fare hike.

“There are restrictions on number of passengers allowed. Hence, it will not be viable to start service without a fare hike,” said Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation president M B Sathyan.

However, the transport minister said the demand for a fare hike was being scrutinised by Justice Ramachandran Committee and hence he could not make a sudden announcement. Meanwhile, trade unions in the KSRTC has demanded better safety measures. “The management has not even arranged sufficient masks and sanitisers for the employees,” said MG Rahul, general secretary, Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union.