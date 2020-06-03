Snakebite murder: Accused Sooraj’s mother, sister picked up for questioning

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The investigation team probing the Uthra snakebite murder case took accused Sooraj’s mother Renuka and sister Surya into custody on Tuesday afternoon and they might include them in the list of accused after interrogation. On Monday, the team arrested Sooraj’s father Surendran Panicker at his house in Adoor. “Sooraj has confessed to us that he told his father to bury the 38 sovereigns of gold he had taken from the joint locker in Adoor.

The father was arrested after he showed the probe team where he buried the gold,” said a member of the probe team. “Sooraj has confirmed that he asked his father to bury gold in a rubber plantation after Uthra’s murder and some gold was sold after giving 21 sovereigns to Uthra’s parents to buy a car for him. It is yet to be confirmed how much gold Sooraj has sold.

His sister and mother are being interrogated to find out whether they have any connection with the case,” said investigating officer and Crime Branch DySP A Ashokan. The team is yet to confirm Sooraj’s involvement in the life insurance policy and to check how much gold he has withdrawn from the locker.