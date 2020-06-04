80-plus cases for second consecutive day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the different characteristics of Covid-19 and rise in the cases of infection from unknown sources, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the situation is well under control in the state. Briefing the media here on Wednesday, the CM said though the situation is serious, such scenarios can’t be presumed as indicators of community transmission. At the same time, 82 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, which include five healthcare workers. This is the second 80-plus cases in consecutive days.

Answering questions on the mystery surrounding the 11th Covid-19 death in the state on Tuesday, of 77-year-old Fr K G Varghese who was undergoing treatment for severe pneumonia at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, the CM said there are certain aspects on which only the experts could give answers. “Only the health department could provide insight on aspects like how the person contracts the infection,” he said.

Though there are some reports regarding the death of a woman in Palakkad due to Covid-19, the case needs some more clarity, he added. In the case of airline employees, who tested negative for the infection earlier, testing positive, the CM said such is the characteristic of the virus and this further stresses the need for completing the quarantine period and exercising caution in general.

Of the total cases on Wednesday, 53 persons came from abroad and 19 from other states. Five others contracted the virus through contact. The day also saw 24 persons recovering from the illness. Six places were declared hotspots. The positive cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram (14), Malappuram (11), Idukki (nine), Kottayam (eight), Alappuzha and Kozhikode (seven each), Palakkad, Kollam and Ernakulam (five each), Thrissur (four), Kasaragod (three) and Pathanamthitta and Kannur (two each).

The healthcare workers who contracted the virus were from Kozhikode (one), Kollam (three) and Kasaragod (one). The local transmission cases were from Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kollam and Ernakulam.

The negative cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram (six), Kozhikode (five), Kasaragod (four), Kottayam (three), Kollam and Kannur (two each) and Alappuzha and Thrissur (one each).

The total active cases in the state is 832, while the number of persons who have recovered from the infection is 651. The new hotspot areas in the state are Adichanalloor in Kollam, Muttil in Wayanad, Thevara (Ward 60) of Kochi Corporation in Ernakulam, Cheruvathoor, Padanna and East Eleri in Kasaragod. The total hotspot areas in the state stand at 128.