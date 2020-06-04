Bengaluru student denied entry into home in Thrissur, police intervene

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A student who returned to Thrissur from Bengaluru on Tuesday was denied entry into his family’s flat in an apartment complex at Aranattukara though he had the travel pass issued by the district administration. Goutham was made to wait in front of the building for around two hours as the residents in other flats locked the gate and refused to allow him inside.

Goutham’s family abroad had bought the flat in 2019 with a plan to use it when they visit their hometown. He had also received clearance from the health department and police to quarantine himself in the flat on the 9th floor of the building.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VK Raju reached the spot as the situation started turning worse. Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar then instructed the corporation health officials to address the issue following which the youth was allowed inside. Meanwhile, residents of the apartment complex said none of them were aware about the quarantine and all they had asked for was the proof of ownership of the flat.