CPM politburo comes out against digital education

Even as the Left government in the state launched online education for students from Monday, the CPM Politburo has come out against digital education.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Left government in the state launched online education for students from Monday, the CPM Politburo has come out against digital education. The Politburo, which held an online meeting on Tuesday, said a digital divide should not be superimposed on the country’s education system, adversely affecting the future of India. Digital education cannot be a replacement for normal education, it said. 

Curiously, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a senior Politburo member from the state, was also part of the meeting which took the decision. Speaking at his daily briefing on Wednesday, Pinarayi said digital education cannot be an alternative to normal education. Online education has got a good response from the state, he said. 

Making it clear that online education was introduced only as a temporary measure, Pinarayi said the educational system will go back to the earlier mode once normalcy is regained. In its statement, the CPM PB came out against the union government for trying to implement digital education. The PB pointed out that lockdown came as the academic year was ending and when examinations were about to take place. This has disrupted the future of a generation of students.  “Using the lockdown, the Central Government is seeking to implement its retrograde education policy, unapproved by parliament and imposing digital teaching/learning methods,” it said. 

The CPM had all along opposed the replacement of traditional pedagogical teaching in schools and colleges with digital methods. “During the pandemic and the consequent disruptions, digital methods may be employed so that the academic year is not disrupted. But this can never be the replacement. Even this must be utilised only where there is universal access to digital equipment by all students in a particular area,” the statement said.

The central and state governments should reschedule the academic session so that examinations can be conducted in the normal way and students do not suffer the loss of a year. The PB appreciated the LDF government for the manner in which the state is combating the pandemic. 

Central govt failure
The CPM PB said the Modi Government failed to address the issues faced by the people. The Centre has virtually left the people to fend for themselves in combating the pandemic. “PM Modi, having declared an unplanned, unilateral, abrupt lockdown, has not used the period of 63 days for either augmenting the health facilities required to combat the pandemic or to provide relief to the people,” it said.

