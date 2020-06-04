STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In biggest single-day spike, Kerala records 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Pathanamthitta recorded the maximum number of fresh cases with 14, followed by Kasaragod with 12, Kollam with 11 and Kozhikode with 10.

Published: 04th June 2020 06:59 PM

Coronavirus, Kozhikode

A person getting tested for Covid-19 at Beach Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number in a day so far. A total of 39 people under treatment at various hospitals also tested negative during the day.

Of the new cases, 47 people had come from other states and 37 had returned from abroad. Seven people were infected through contact with COVID-19 patients.

Pathanamthitta recorded the maximum number of fresh cases with 14, followed by Kasaragod with 12, Kollam with 11 and Kozhikode with 10.

Eight cases each were recorded in Malappuram and Alappuzha, seven in Palakkad, six in Kannur, five each in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, four in Thrissur and two each in Wayanad and Ernakulam. 

Three persons died of the pandemic on Thursday. They were Meenakshi Ammal in Palakkad, Shabnas in Malappuram and Zavious in Kollam.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state has now surged to 1588, while the number of deaths has risen to 14. As of now, the state has 124 hotspots. 

Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
