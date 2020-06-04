STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Maharashtra-based Malayalis knock Kerala govt’s doors for medical aid

To tide over the crisis created by the Covid-19 outbreak and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, Maharashtra has once again knocked at the doors of Kerala for help.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To tide over the crisis created by the Covid-19 outbreak and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, Maharashtra has once again knocked at the doors of Kerala for help. This time it is a consortium of various Malayali associations in Maharashtra that have approached the state seeking medical aid by dispatching a team of doctors and nurses. Raising a similar demand, Dr TP Lahane, nodal officer, Covid-19, Maharashtra, had approached Kerala on May 23.

“The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, is beyond imagination. The patient inflow to hospitals is increasing daily. But they are not getting quality care due to lack of medical professionals. Considering the seriousness of the situation and to save the lives of patients, including Malayalis, Kerala government should step in,” said Mathew Thomas, general secretary, Keraleeya Kendra Sanghatana Bombay, a consortium of around 70 Malayali associations operating in Maharashtra.

He said the state government should take the lead role in dispatching a group of 100 doctors and 150 nurses on a war-footing. Demanding the same, the consortium submitted a representation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.“There are scores of Malayalis here who want to return to their native land. They also feel a mass exodus will do them more harm than good. But they fear that staying here might jeopardise their lives due to the absence of medical care. The Kerala government should do something,” he said.

‘Hospitals short on staff’
The intervention of Kerala in helping Maharashtra to tide over the crisis has already begun as a team of doctors led by Dr SS Santhoshkumar, vice president, Doctors Without Borders, South Asia, and also deputy superintendent, Emergency Department of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, is there in Mumbai. The team was instrumental in setting up a 40-bed ICU for Covid patients at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai.

“The backbone of a majority of hospitals in Maharashtra is the medical professionals from Kerala. But due to varying reasons since the outbreak, many of them resigned and have gone back to their native places. Thus the hospitals here are facing problems. The severe cyclonic storm will further worsen the situation here,” said Santhoshkumar. According to him, it was against this backdrop that an initiative was formed in Kerala to mobilise a team of doctors, specialists and nurses to be sent to Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Maharashtra Malayalis
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp