Online classes: Kerala HC restrains school from levying addl fee

KOCHI: Observing that it is disheartening to learn that a student ended her life allegedly due to a lack of access to internet to attend virtual classes, the Kerala High Court in its interim order on Wednesday restrained schools from levying additional fees for holding online classes. Passing the order, single bench judge C S Dias said right to education was sacrosanct in the Constitution and was mandated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

He referred the petition to a Division Bench “in view of the substantial public interest.” The petition was filed by Sreelekshmi S and Dhanvin M Pillai, Class III and LKG students, respectively, of the CBSE-affiliated Sree Budha Central School, Karunagapally, Kollam, who said they were charged additional fees for the online/virtual classes. The petitioners contended that some state governments and Union Territories had formulated guidelines for conducting online classes and had ordered that students should not be denied education for want of payment of fees during the pandemic.

A mom’s plea: Stop telecast

A mother of two students in Kasaragod filed a petition before the High Court seeking a directive to the state government and KITE to stop telecasting online classes till all students get the facilities

