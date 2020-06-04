Pinarayi: Virtual learning programme will reach all students in two weeks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will ensure that ‘First Bell’, the virtual learning programme, reaches all school students in the state within two weeks, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday.

“At present, the trial run of virtual classes is underway and it will be re-telecast next week. So, the government will make sure that all students benefit from the new learning platform. However, it is not a replacement for regular classes. Learning in the classrooms is better, especially for primary school students. The online class is a temporary arrangement. The Education Department has begun arrangements for making this facility available for all,” he said.

Death of student

The CM said the incident was unfortunate and the Education Department is conducting a probe. From the report of Malappuram DDE, he said that the student was approached by her class teacher who inquired about the facility. As per the report, a total of 25 students, including the girl, in Government Irimbiliyam School don’t have television, internet and smartphones.

In addition to the assistance from KSFE, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation will provide 500 television sets for students from marginalised sections of society. According to K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Infrastructure for Technology Education (KITE), all the laptops and other necessary equipment will be brought to the students through various local self-government institutions and school headmasters in two days. General Education director K Jeevan Babu directed KITE to make use of all the equipment kept in the schools for students with immediate effect.

Devika was approached by school regarding shortcomings: Report

T’Puram: A day after the suicide of Class IX student Devika, allegedly due to lack of internet access and television for attending virtual classes, a report prepared by Malappuram DDE stated that neither the school authorities nor the district education department can be held responsible for her death. According to it, Anish, class teacher of Devika, had checked with her about the shortcomings, if any, in the learning process. The report said Devika had been informed that arrangements will be made at school for e-learning by June 5.

Ensure all children have access to virtual learning: Commission

T’Puram: Taking suo moto action in the suicide of a Dalit girl due to a lack of facilities for virtual learning, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said the onus on ensuring equal access to education should rest on the government. It recommended that the government should have ensured the right to education for all when it decided to switch to virtual learning. Commission member K Naseer asked the deputy director of education, district child protection officer, grama panchayat secretary, district police chief, Scheduled Tribe department secretary and IT secretary to submit a report on the matter within 10 days.