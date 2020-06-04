Uncertainty prevails over funeral of priest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty prevailed over the funeral of 77-year- old Fr K G Varghese who succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday. The deceased testing positive had sent close to 20 medical professionals into quarantine in the Government Medical College Hospital, the primary Covid care hospital in the district where he was under treatment for an extended period of time post a road accident and later pneumonia.

The delay in his funeral was owing to the opposition of the locals near Malamukal Orthodox church. The body was to be buried in the land near the church.While the locals cited an ongoing case in the High Court regarding illegal construction here, authorities feel that the stigma of Covid was also a major reason for the protests.“Since there is an ongoing case, the funeral could not be conducted there. We do not know the current status of the case but there are legal issues and massive local protest. The body was taken back to hospital mortuary and we were informed that the cremation will only be held on Thursday,” said a police officer of Vattiyoorkavu station.

Mannanthala councillor Anil Kumar said that the locals near the deceased person’s residence were also not cooperative. “When we contacted his church based in Nalanchira, we were told that there are only vaults in cemetery, which is against Covid-19 burial protocol, and hence the body was taken to Malamukal where local protests erupted,” he said. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the health department has initiated various steps at the Peroorkada District Model Hospital also as Varghese had undergone treatment for around 10 days there.