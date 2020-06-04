Woman immolates self in bank in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A woman immolated herself inside a bank at Bhoothakulam in Paravur in the district on Wednesday. Satyavathi, a local resident, was working as a temporary collection agent at the Bhoothakulam Service Co-operative Bank.

The police, however, did not confirm the victim’s identity as the body was fully charred by the time the fire was doused. “We could not even identify whether the body was that of a man or a woman. Only after scientific examination, the victim’s identity could be confirmed,” said the police.

According to some employees, the incident happened around 1.30 pm. The woman, who was a temporary employee at the bank, set herself on fire after pouring petrol on her on the ground floor of the building. She then ran up to the first floor where the bank was functioning.