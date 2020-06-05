Three die of Covid, 94 more test positive; CM denies rumours of fudging data

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s Covid death toll has risen to 14 with three more people dying of coronavirus infection – one each in Kollam, Malappuram and Palakkad. Thursday also marked the state’s biggest single-day spike in case count as 94 more people tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,588.

Thirty-nine people recovered from the illness on the day while the number of active cases stood at 884. The deceased were identified as Meenakshiammal, 73, of Palakkad, Shabnas, 27, of Malappuram and Xavier, 65, of Kollam. Though they died on separate days, their test results returned positive on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his daily briefing. While two of them suffered from acute respiratory infections, the Kollam native was brought dead to the hospital and his samples were sent for testing on the instruction of the medical board.

On the allegations that the state government is suppressing facts about the spread of the pandemic, the CM said that such rumours were being circulated by those forces who want to show the state’s Covid-19 control and prevention programmes in a bad light. He also said misconceptions may have led to protests while the mortal remains of Fr KG Varghese, who died in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday of Covid-19, were taken for burial. Of the 94 new cases, 84 were returnees and seven contracted the infection locally through contact. The returnees include 47 from abroad and 37 from other states.

Twenty-three of them returned from Maharashtra. The positive cases are from Pathanamthitta (14), Kasaragod (12), Kollam (11), Kozhikode (10), Alappuzha andMalappuram (8 each), Palakkad (7), Kannur (6), Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram (5 each), Thrissur (4), Ernakulam and Wayanad (2 each).Those who recovered belonged to Palakkad (13), Malappuram (8), Kannur (7), Kozhikode (5), Thrissur and Wayanad (2 each), Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta (1 each).

Nine places were newly declared as hotspots while 13 were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots in the state stood at 124. The new ones were Iritty municipality, Thillenkeri, Anthoor municipality and Sreekantapuram in Kannur, Anchal, Eroor and Kadakkal in Kollam, and Koppam and Elapulli in Palakkad.

