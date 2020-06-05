After a day’s delay, Father Varghese’s funeral held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being delayed by a day, the funeral of Nalanchira native Fr KG Varghese who succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, was held at the cemetery of St Thomas Orthodox Church, Malamukal, around 3 pm on Thursday. The funeral was done by a team from the health department of the city corporation by offering all religious rites and following Covid-19 protocol at the cemetery.

The body was carried by a team of six, including the ambulance driver, health inspector Anoop Roy, Sujith Sudakar and sanitation workers Jayakumar, Moideen, Dileep and Manaf. The body was collected from medical college mortuary and brought to the cemetery.“The WHO protocol for funerals was followed. Only those in PPE kits were involved in the funeral. The prayers were held before the body was brought. Despite the issues on the previous day, everything went smoothly on Thursday,” said a city corporation official.

The delay in his funeral slated to be held on Wednesday was caused by the locals near another Orthodox church in Malamukal. They didn’t allow the funeral in the land near the church. Police and district administration officials intervened to bring the situation under control. The search for a cemetery began since his parish cemetery in Nalanchira has only vaults which are not compliant to WHO protocol.

While the locals cited an ongoing case in the High Court regarding illegal construction at the place, authorities felt that the stigma of Covid was also a major factor behind the protests.Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorious led the prayers which were conducted before the body was brought. Along with Mayor K Sreekumar, representatives of the district administration and health department, health officer A Sasikumar and a few others were present at the chapel nearby.