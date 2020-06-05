STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After a day’s delay, Father Varghese’s funeral held

The body was carried by a team of six, including the ambulance driver, health inspector Anoop Roy, Sujith Sudakar and sanitation workers Jayakumar, Moideen, Dileep and Manaf.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being delayed by a day, the funeral of Nalanchira native Fr KG Varghese who succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, was held at the cemetery of St Thomas Orthodox Church, Malamukal, around 3 pm on Thursday. The funeral was done by a team from the health department of the city corporation by offering all religious rites and following Covid-19 protocol at the cemetery. 

The body was carried by a team of six, including the ambulance driver, health inspector Anoop Roy, Sujith Sudakar and sanitation workers Jayakumar, Moideen, Dileep and Manaf. The body was collected from medical college mortuary and brought to the cemetery.“The WHO protocol for funerals was followed. Only those in PPE kits were involved in the funeral. The prayers were held before the body was brought. Despite the issues on the previous day, everything went smoothly on Thursday,” said a city corporation official.

The delay in his funeral slated to be held on Wednesday was caused by the locals near another Orthodox church in Malamukal. They didn’t allow the funeral in the land near the church. Police and district administration officials intervened to bring the situation under control. The search for a cemetery began since his parish cemetery in Nalanchira has only vaults which are not compliant to WHO protocol.

While the locals cited an ongoing case in the High Court regarding illegal construction at the place, authorities felt that the stigma of Covid was also a major factor behind the protests.Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorious led the prayers which were conducted before the body was brought. Along with Mayor K Sreekumar, representatives of the district administration and health department, health officer A Sasikumar and a few others were present at the chapel nearby.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp