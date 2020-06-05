STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV cameras on the blink in the face of masked culprits

With facemasks evolving as an integral part of public life, law enforcement agencies are suddenly grappling with a new problem - inability to detect faces using surveillance devices. 

Facemasks have tripped up the functioning of CCTV cameras and surveillance devices for which the government and private entities have spent an enormous sum. With mask culture set to remain in vogue for another year or so and the rate of unemployment expected to soar to new heights, there is apprehension that organised criminals and violent groups might view the situation as conducive and exploit it while the security agencies will be left without the support of surveillance cameras.

"The cameras form the backbone of all criminal investigation. The use of masks has become mandatory and cameras as of now have become irrelevant because they cannot detect faces. The law and order maintenance would be really challenging because there is no machine to tell who are the suspects and where they have gone," said a senior police officer. Headquarters ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the nodal officer of Cyberdome, said facial recognition will be a tough task in the future and that's one big challenge. "There are limited options to identify people wearing masks. Iris recognition system is one. But the limitation is that it works only in close range," he said. 

Manoj said using thermal sensors, 3D images can be prepared by scanning beyond the masks, but there are limitations when multiple-layered masks are used. The police top brass is now watching international tech platforms to check whether any new software is being made to overcome the hurdle. Cyberdome, meanwhile, has also started research to develop tools that use Artificial Intelligence to map the faces of mask users. 

