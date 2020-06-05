STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre orders Wildlife Crime Control Bureau probe into elephant death

Former Thiruvananthapuram DFO & current regional dy director T Uma to lead probe; preliminary report sought

The elephant that died after eating a pineapple filled with firecrackers

The deceased elephant  Pic courtesy |  Mohan Krishnan

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the public outcry against the alleged killing of a pregnant elephant, which died after chewing on a pineapple stuffed with crackers, Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar has deputed a central team for a parallel probe by officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB). T Uma, regional deputy director (southern region) of the bureau, Chennai, will lead the WCCB probe. 

The bureau is a statutory multi-disciplinary body under the union ministry to combat organised wildlife crime in the country. On Wednesday, the state government had deputed Dr R Adalarasan, Conservator of Forests (Inspection & Evaluation), Kozhikode, to probe the incident. He told TNIE that there is a parallel investigation by the Kochi team of WCCB. 

Uma, who had been the former Thiruvananthapuram divisional forest officer for more than three years, told TNIE that she is expected to reach Kerala on Friday and that she has already sought a preliminary report.“Three persons belonging to the Mannarkkad forest region on the elephant’s death were interrogated,” said Uma. Meanwhile, a New Delhi-based NGO Wildlife SOS offered a reward of R 1 lakh to informers on Thursday. 

‘Propaganda not convincing’
Surendra Kumar, Chief Wildlife Warden, said the culprits behind the death of the elephant will be given stringent punishment. “The tusker met its death at Mannarkkad forest division in Palakkad and not at Malappuram. The propaganda that the elephant had been fed with pineapple filled with crackers is not convincing.It is possible that fruits like pineapple, jack fruit and plantain must have been kept in farming areas so as to ward off wild animals. The exact cause of the death of the tusker can be confirmed only after the detailed postmortem report is available,” he said.

