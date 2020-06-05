Covid patient’s fish stall attacked; probe launched

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The fish stall of a Thuneri native, who tested positive for Covid-19, was attacked at Purameri on Wednesday midnight. The shutter of the stall, fishing nets and a table were destroyed in the attack. The Nadapuram police, who have launched a probe into the incident, said the patient’s social interaction --that forced other traders and many local residents to go under quarantine -- might be the reason for the attack on the fish stall.

“To prevent local transmission, some wards under Nadapuram, Thuneri and Purameri panchayats were declared containment zones and around 250 people had to go under quarantine. Many local residents and traders alleged the patient travelled to several places in Thuneri and Purameri and mingled with many people, neglecting Covid precautionary measures,” said Sunil Kumar N, SHO, Nadapuram Police Station.

“There is no witness to the attack and it was raining heavily during the night. But we expect to get more details from the CCTV footage,” he said.

Meanwhile, the test result of a civil police officer attached to the Edachery station, who has been under quarantine after coming into direct contact with the Covid-positive fish seller, came negative. The officer had travelled along with the Thuneri native on May 25 to Purameri and Edachery. Similarly, all the 85 persons who were in the primary contact list of the Covid patient have tested negative. The fish seller’s contact list included around 250 people, and of them, 140 tested negative.