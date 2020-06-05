STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant death row: Kerala police file case against Maneka Gandhi for remarks on Malappuram

Investigations were on in the case, the officer said, adding six complaints have been received against her.

Maneka Gandhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: The Kerala police has registered a case against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for her alleged provocative remarks in connection with the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Palakkad on May 27.

The case was registered under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) on the basis of a complaint by a person named Jaleel stating that Maneka Gandhi had levelled baseless allegations against the people of Malappuram with the intent to cause riot, Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim U told PTI.

Investigations were on in the case, the officer said, adding six complaints have been received against her.

READ| Pregnant elephant that collapsed in the water in Kerala was injured a fortnight ago!

The former union minister came under attack from some people in the state after she tweeted that Malappuram district was known for "its intense criminal activity" especially with regard to animals.

"Malappuram (sic) is known for its intense criminal activity especially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it," she said.

The official website of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO founded by Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a group of "ethical hackers" over her remarks.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers, which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley forest and it died a days in Velliyar river.

A rubber tapper has been arrested in connection with the incident and search is on for two more accused in the case, police said.

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RAMESH
    Kerala Polishould first nab the culprits who killed the e;lephant.
    9 hours ago reply

  • Rajaraman.V
    Fir file a FIR against unknown criminals if Malapuram Dust. and the minister in charge of animal husbandry and forests alongside the Chief Minister.
    11 hours ago reply
