Hotels and restaurants get ready to open doors, but grapple with doubts

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Embracing a new culture of hospitality in times of the pandemic, the hotel and restaurant industry in the state is all set to bring about a structural change in its functioning. From downsizing its menu to implementing social distancing by reducing the seating capacity, hotels and restaurants are preparing themselves for offering dine-in facility after June 8. At the same time, there is still confusion among the health department authorities as to whether the diners will have to follow the practices of wearing facemasks and social distancing to break the chain inside the eateries.

“Living with Covid-19 is set to become the new normal in the society. To be frank, dining in involves risk. But with the government planning to bring back normalcy, restaurants and hotels will also open. Hence, the solution will be to avoid circumstances that could spread infection. The fellow members have been asked to ensure measures in this regard,” said Moideenkutty Haji, state president, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

According to him, though the decision is a welcome step from an economic perspective, some members have already pointed out that it will be better to continue the existing system of delivering parcels. “To them, it might help plug expenses like employing more staff members, cleaning staff, disinfectants and others. It has also been pointed out that the safety of hotel/restaurant staff will also have to be considered. For that, they will have to be provided with adequate safety gear on a daily basis. Members also have doubts about the number of food items to be offered as only a few people might eat out in the days to come,” added Haji.

Said an officer of the health department, “Rearranging tables and stipulating a minimum of two diners and a maximum of four diners are not going to address the issue of infection transmission. Eating out involves risk. There are also more surfaces in a restaurant/hotel which might be contaminated and could transmit the virus. Hence, before deciding to reopen, such aspects will have to be considered.”

According to the official, asking diners to wear facemasks inside hotels/restaurants might invite flak as they may ask how they can eat food properly. Both the hotel/restaurant industry and health department are also wary of operating air-conditioning systems in rooms as it might increase the rate of virus spread.