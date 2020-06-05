STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Husband, four others arrested for gang-raping woman at Kerala beach house

The woman escaped from the place and ran to the road where she sought the help of two youths, who were travelling in a car. They dropped her to safety and informed the police.

Published: 05th June 2020 04:21 PM

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kadinamkulam police arrested five people for allegedly gang-raping a 24-year-old woman near Puthukurichy beach on Thursday night. Those arrested also include the victim's husband, who police say facilitated the rape.

The woman and her 18-month-old son were brought by her husband to his friend's house near the beach on Thursday evening. The husband and his five friends consumed alcohol and also forced the woman to take it.

She was then dragged out of the house and into the bushes where they raped her in turns. The woman, meanwhile, escaped from the place and ran to the road where she sought the help of two youths, who were travelling in a car. They dropped her to safety and informed the police.

The women in her initial testimony told the police that six people, including her husband, were involved in the crime. However, she later recanted from that and in an apparent bid to rescue her husband said only five people had perpetrated the crime. However, the police did not buy her diluted version. A search is on for the sixth person, who is said to be absconding.

Meanwhile, the police said they will file another case against the arrested under the POCSO Act for abusing the woman in front of her child.

Kadinamkulam police sources said when the woman was physically examined, bruises were found on her body, including the private parts. 

