KSRTC CMD quits over differences with minister

A police officer by profession, Dinesh was working as the Kochi city police commissioner before he was appointed the fourth CMD of KSRTC during the current term of the LDF government.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after getting a one-year extension in service, chairman and managing director of KSRTC M P Dinesh has resigned from the post over differences with Transport Minister A K Saseendran, it is learnt. In his resignation letter sent to Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal, Dinesh cited personal reasons for his decision. However, sources close to the development said the CMD was upset with the minister’s outburst over the delay in disbursing salaries of the staff.

Though the government sanctioned `69 crore four days back, the KSRTC management delayed disbursal of the salaries and the issue was taken up with the minister by trade unions, said a source. 

A police officer by profession, Dinesh was working as the Kochi city police commissioner before he was appointed the fourth CMD of KSRTC during the current term of the LDF government. He was appointed after many officers refused to accept the position which is considered a headache. Dinesh’s abrupt departure came at a time when he was involved in reform measures in the organisation. He was not available for comment.

