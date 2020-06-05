Plus Two girl in SPC uniform travels 180 km to reach home, quarantined

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Stuck in her college hostel and unable to travel home due to the lockdown, a Plus Two student pursuing her higher secondary education at a school in Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu decided enough was enough. Clad in her student police cadet (SPC) uniform, the girl took off on her motorbike on Wednesday night and travelled nearly 180km to reach her house in Vattavada, deceiving officials on duty at the eight checkposts she crossed.

It is learnt that as she rode away on a bike wearing a police uniform and a helmet, the unsuspecting officials at the checkpost assumed a woman police officer was passing by. In fact, it was only after she crossed the checkpost in Vattavada by 11pm on Wednesday that a cop took note of the bike with a Tamil Nadu registration. With this raising their suspicions, the officials followed her, only to find that she was a Plus Two student returning home from the neighbouring state. After the cops informed the health department of the matter, the girl was quarantined in a building nearby.