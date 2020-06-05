Police recover 28 sovereigns from house in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team probing the murder of 60-year-old Sheeba at Parappadam near Kottayam recovered 28 sovereigns of gold belonging to the deceased from a house at Edappally here, during evidence collection on Thursday. The accused, Mohammed Bilal, a native of Thazhathangadi in Kottayam, has been residing in this house on Vivekananda Road at Kunnumpuram after committing the crime.

The sleuths reached the house along with the accused for evidence collection by 8am. The police said, after committing the crime, the accused fled the scene with the car and the gold he had stolen to Alappuzha and then reached Kochi.

“On Tuesday, he approached a hotel owner at Kunnumpuram seeking a job. He told the hotel owner that he had experience as a cook. Subsequently, the owner gave him the job and provided him accommodation facility at the house at Kunnumpuram. However, the accused had told the neighbours that he was working as an online taxi driver,” said an officer with the investigation team. A police team led by Kottayam West CI M J Arun completed the evidence collection by 12.15 pm and took the accused to Kottayam.