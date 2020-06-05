STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PSC exams to be delayed over rise in Covid-19 cases

PSC job aspirants will have to wait at least for two months to appear in the applied examinations, which were deferred in March due to lockdown.

Published: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PSC job aspirants will have to wait at least for two months to appear in the applied examinations, which were deferred in March due to lockdown. PSC authorities have decided not to resume the examination in June as planned earlier. The reason? A steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.
Last month, PSC authorities planned to reschedule the examinations this month as they were optimistic about conducting examinations smoothly. However, the spike in cases forced authorities to postpone   exams indefinitely.

PSC chairman M K Sakeer said they are not ready to conduct exams as lakhs of candidates are expected to appear. PSC had to withhold its plan to conduct the deferred examinations from this month. He pointed out that the process of filling up vacancies in state government services has been started from the existing and extended rank lists. There will not be any crisis in filling the vacancies, he said.

“PSC exams are not like SSLC or university exams. PSC exams need elaborate preparation as over 10 lakh candidates appear for each exam on a single day. So in the present scenario, it is not possible. Though the government has announced relaxations, it will not be sufficient for conducting the exams. Moreover, Covid-19 cases are also on the rise. So we can think of resuming the examination only after a dip in the cases,” Sakeer said. He said that the examinations can be scheduled once the state government gives its nod. “If the government orders to resume the examination, we have no objection,” Sakeer said.

According to the PSC decision taken last month, examinations with fewer candidates would be conducted online in June itself while those with more applicants will be held from August using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets. As the question papers for the deferred examinations were printed before March, the authorities cannot shelve them for too long.

For the last-grade examination, as many as 6.9 lakh applications have been received. Originally scheduled to be held in September, it is planned to conduct the exams either in October or November. The validity of the existing rank list for the category is set to expire in June 2021.The highest number of applicants is for LD clerk post, with 18.6 lakh candidates having applied this year. The existing validity of the rank list will expire in April 2021. So the new rank list can be published only after that date. 

Police exams a challenge
A huge challenge before the PSC is conducting exams for posts in police and excise departments as they require physical test along with the written examination

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp