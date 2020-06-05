PSC exams to be delayed over rise in Covid-19 cases

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PSC job aspirants will have to wait at least for two months to appear in the applied examinations, which were deferred in March due to lockdown. PSC authorities have decided not to resume the examination in June as planned earlier. The reason? A steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Last month, PSC authorities planned to reschedule the examinations this month as they were optimistic about conducting examinations smoothly. However, the spike in cases forced authorities to postpone exams indefinitely.

PSC chairman M K Sakeer said they are not ready to conduct exams as lakhs of candidates are expected to appear. PSC had to withhold its plan to conduct the deferred examinations from this month. He pointed out that the process of filling up vacancies in state government services has been started from the existing and extended rank lists. There will not be any crisis in filling the vacancies, he said.

“PSC exams are not like SSLC or university exams. PSC exams need elaborate preparation as over 10 lakh candidates appear for each exam on a single day. So in the present scenario, it is not possible. Though the government has announced relaxations, it will not be sufficient for conducting the exams. Moreover, Covid-19 cases are also on the rise. So we can think of resuming the examination only after a dip in the cases,” Sakeer said. He said that the examinations can be scheduled once the state government gives its nod. “If the government orders to resume the examination, we have no objection,” Sakeer said.

According to the PSC decision taken last month, examinations with fewer candidates would be conducted online in June itself while those with more applicants will be held from August using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets. As the question papers for the deferred examinations were printed before March, the authorities cannot shelve them for too long.

For the last-grade examination, as many as 6.9 lakh applications have been received. Originally scheduled to be held in September, it is planned to conduct the exams either in October or November. The validity of the existing rank list for the category is set to expire in June 2021.The highest number of applicants is for LD clerk post, with 18.6 lakh candidates having applied this year. The existing validity of the rank list will expire in April 2021. So the new rank list can be published only after that date.

Police exams a challenge

A huge challenge before the PSC is conducting exams for posts in police and excise departments as they require physical test along with the written examination